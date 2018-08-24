Former NCAA goaltender in Penticton to win national championship

Jack LaFontaine, who played two seasons with the University of Michigan, will be playing for the BCHL’s Penticton Vees this season.

The 20-year-old is from Mississauga, Ont., and is listed at 6-foot-3 and 197 pounds. He is a third-round NHL draft pick, having been selected 75th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016.

READ MORE: Chandler Stephenson says Humboldt crash rocked entire hockey world

LaFontaine said he’s in Penticton to win a national championship. He says Vees GM and head coach Fred Harbinson has assembled a team that can do just that.

LaFontaine said “if you surround yourself with good people, good things happen.”

"I'm the last line of defence and I want to lead this team to some victories." @jack_lafontaine wants his one year in Penticton to be a memorable one. More: https://t.co/Gj03WInDCR 📸: Sam Mousigian/The Michigan Daily pic.twitter.com/ZH18XfNVEM — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) August 10, 2018

In his first season with the University of Michigan, LaFontaine played 11 games, with a 1-7-1 record and a .911 save percentage. In his second season, he went 4-4-0 in 11 games with a .889 save percentage.

He also played one season with the Georgetown Raiders of the OJHL in 2014-15 (20-6-0, .923 save percentage) and one season with the Janesville Jets of the NAHL (24-8-7, .921 save percentage).