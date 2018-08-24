Police seek armed thieves after North Central robbery

Regina police are investigating a robbery which took place at the 1000 block of Pasqua Street Thursday evening(Aug. 23).

Two male suspects, both carrying firearms, entered Klein’s Food Mart around 10:30 p.m. and demanded money. They fled with an unknown amount of cash.

The first suspect is described as an aboriginal male, around 25-30-years-old, wearing a pink sweater, grey sweatpants, a blue bandana covering his face and carrying a firearm.

The second suspect is described as an aboriginal male, also 25-30-years-old, wearing a dark-colored sweater, black gloves, blue bandana covering his face and carrying a backpack and firearm.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.