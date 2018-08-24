Man charged after police seize drugs, cash from home in Barrie

A Barrie man is facing charges after police seized drugs and cash from a home in the city’s north end.

According to Barrie police, on Thursday at 11:30 a.m., officers arrested a man outside a home on Peel Street following a lengthy investigation.

Police say after the man was arrested, a search warrant was conducted at the property.

As a result, officers say they seized two grams of fentanyl, 225 grams of marijuana, over $2,500 in cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Police say the 30-year-old man from Barrie has been charged with possession of marijuana and fentanyl and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

According to police, two men and two women were also arrested at the home, however, the investigation revealed they were not involved in the alleged drug trafficking and all four were released unconditionally.