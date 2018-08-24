Health care expected to dominate second day of New Brunswick election campaign
Health care is expected to dominate the New Brunswick election campaign today.
Liberal Premier Brian Gallant makes a health care announcement at 9 a.m., using Fredericton’s Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital as a backdrop.
Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is set to make an aging care announcement in Moncton, while the New Democrat’s Jennifer McKenzie visits a hospice in Saint John.
The other leaders are campaigning in their ridings.
Yesterday, the Liberals made a campaign promise to spend another $150 million on infrastructure projects in the province, while the Tories pledged to give New Brunswick companies a greater advantage in getting government contracts.
The provincial election is set for Sept. 24.
