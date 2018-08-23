Cochrane man captures video of black bear strolling through Cochrane park’s trails

The Town of Cochrane has temporarily shut down Riverfront Park and nearby pathways because of a black bear sighting in the area Thursday afternoon.

Kurt Alksne said he was running his regular route through the park at around 1 p.m. when a man flagged him down, warning him about a bear nearby.

Alksne said he spotted the bear using the stairs between Griffin Road, at the intersection of 5 Avenue, down towards Riverfront Park.

“I definitely heard rustling in the area… and [I was] kind of diverting people away from the area. As it got a little bit closer, I kind of kept my distance a little bit,” he said.

Alksne believed he was far enough away to snap a few pictures and take a video but said he kept his distance from the bear.

“It was curious and aware, like it was keeping an eye out… [It was] keeping its distance, keeping itself safe and I was doing the same,” he said.

Fish and Wildlife officers were called to the scene to safely move the bear out of the area. According to Alksne, officials tried to direct the bear to back away from the trails, towards the river.

Alksne said it’s unclear if they were able to capture the bear and move it out of the area.

A post on the town’s Facebook page is urging people to stay away until further notice.

“Crews don’t know how long this operation will take, but the town will provide updates as we get them,” the post read.

Alksne admitted he was surprised to see the bear in the area but said it wasn’t overly alarming.