Looming election debt throws party status of Coalition Montreal into uncertainty

The future of Coalition Montreal as one of the official parties in Montreal city council is uncertain.

Party Leader Marvin Rotrand says a looming debt that dates back as far as the 2013 election year is to blame.

The party, founded by the late Marcel Coté, has amassed a debt of $150,000 according to Rotrand.

During the 2013 municipal election, Marcel Coté earned 12.8 per cent of the vote, coming in last in a four-horse race.

Municipal parties needed 15 per cent to get electoral reimbursement, and because of that, “We ended up with a huge debt and we have to carry that since 2013,” Rotrand said.

“The situation has not gotten any better. In fact, it’s gotten worse.”

Rotrand says Quebec law favours the big parties by obligating the candidates to reach 15 per cent of the votes to obtain an electoral reimbursement.

Rotrand is hoping provincial leaders will review the electoral law to allow for greater financial flexibility for municipal campaigns.

He hopes to see a push for a five percent electoral reimbursement in the future.

Coalition Montreal is paying off the interest of the debt with the donations from members and constituents, “We ask for funding, but people can only give $100,” Rotrand said. “It is extremely difficult to raise any large amount of money.”

“Every penny goes to paying off the debt interest.”

Rotrand fears that if the current situation continues, “We will end in a position where we cannot respond to the law and, in which case, we will have to fold the party.”

If Coalition Montreal does fold, Rotrand confirmed he will retain his role as Snowdon district city councillor, but as an independent.

Members of Coalition will be called in November to determine the fate of the party.