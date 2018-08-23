Voters head to polls in 39 days as Quebec election campaign officially kicks off

The Quebec election campaign officially begins Thursday as the province’s political parties are challenged with wooing undecided voters over the next 39 days.

The ruling Liberals are fighting to secure a second mandate amid a strong economy, a promising auditor general’s report and a slate of fresh candidates — but also as they continue to place second in recent polls.

Incumbent Premier Philippe Couillard maintains his party is united and strong, but he has also recently admitted it is a tight race against the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

The CAQ, which holds 21 seats in the National Assembly, has never been elected to power. But under the leadership of longtime politician François Legault, the party remains the front-runner in the polls since January to form the next provincial government.

The Parti Québécois (PQ) — once a powerhouse of the Quebec sovereignty movement — is struggling in third place in the polls as the campaign kicks off.

Leader Jean-François Lisée is relishing being the underdog, saying the PQ has thrived in that position in the past.

Québec Solidaire, a left-leaning party dedicated to Quebec independence and social programs, is looking to boost its presence in the province and at the National Assembly this election season.

With former student leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Manon Massé at the helm, the party is proposing free public transportation and universal basic income.

Quebecers will head to the polls on Oct. 1.

— with files from Global’s Raquel Fletcher and the Canadian Press