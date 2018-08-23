Thumbs up from Blue Bombers on decision to allow props in TD celebrations

There might be a little more flare in the game after players sniff out the endzone when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers take on the first place Calgary Stampeders.

The CFL is bringing back the exciting touchdown celebrations.

“At the end of the day, football is a game and it should be fun for players and fun for fans,” said commissioner Randy Ambrosie in a media release.

The league announced Thursday they are relaxing the rules around TD rituals. The CFL will once again allow the use of props provided it’s not hidden in their uniform or on the goal posts and it’s not demeaning or discriminatory in any way.

“I think that as long as it’s within reason, I think it’s entertaining, it’s fun,” Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols said.

“As long as it’s nothing that’s towards the opponent I guess would be the only thing that’s probably still frowned upon. But guys are having fun. It’s a hard thing to score a touchdown in professional football and I think fans, at least I think they would enjoy things like that.”

“Does it look like I encourage guys to do that?” head coach Mike O’Shea joked.

“I want them to do whatever is best for their teammates. If that means having some fun, then have some fun.”

But to celebrate touchdowns against the Stamps the Bombers will first have to find the end zone against by far and away the number one ranked defence in the CFL.

“They’re just so sound and they never beat themselves,” Nichols said. “I watch it on film and I can’t remember a pass interference penalty or dumb unnecessary roughness penalties. I mean they’re a team that does all the little things right.”

Receiver Weston Dressler has been removed from the six-game injured list and practiced on Thursday according to O’Shea. But it’s still doubtful he suits up against the Stamps.

“I’d say no,” O’Shea said when asked if Dressler could play this week. “We wanted to get him on the practice field again, so he can’t if he’s on the six-game (injured list). We didn’t think he was going to be six weeks.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 pm CT on Saturday in Calgary.

