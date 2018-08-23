Canada
Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart may go with new ‘Courageous Chief’ nickname in future

Bret “The Hitman” Hart may go with a new nickname in the future.

The legendary wrestler, who made his in-ring debut in 1978 and took part in nearly 3,000 matches before his retirement, was given an honourary Blackfoot name at an Indigenous ceremony in Calgary.

Hart’s new Blackfoot name is “Courageous Chief” and he joked it is a lot better than Hitman.

He says receiving the name was important to him since at one point the Blackfoot had planned to give the honour to his father, Stu, a long-time wrestler and wrestling promoter.

Siksika Elder Clarence Wolfleg Senior performed the ceremony and presented Hart with an eagle feather.

He says Hart had an amazing career and has turned into a great warrior.

