Phone threat prompts evacuation of retirement home in Kelowna

Police in Kelowna say a phone threat led to a temporary evacuation of a retirement home on Wednesday morning.

According to the RCMP, the evacuation took place in the 200 block of Gerstmar Road. Police said staff at the retirement home received a call from an unknown person at approximately 11 a.m., and a threat of an undisclosed nature was made.

Emergency crews responded and around 170 residents were evacuated. One of the residents needed medical assistance after going into distress. The resident, whose distress was related to an ongoing medical condition, was treated and released at the scene.

Police added that a person was apprehended at the scene.

“The police investigation into the alleged threat remains active and ongoing at this time,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Tania Carroll. “Police officers identified and subsequently apprehended a person-of-interest at the scene. We take all complaints of threats very seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation.”

Police said during their search of the retirement home, nothing of interest or concern was located, and residents were returned to their units.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.