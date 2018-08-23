Small explosion leads OPP to discovery of alleged unlicensed grow-op

A man was arrested after a small explosion led Ontario Provincial Police to discover an unlicensed cannabis facility.

On Aug. 20, just after 5:30 p.m., Grenville OPP, Prescott Fire Department and Leeds – Grenville emergency services responded to an explosion at an industrial building at 205 Churchill Road West in Prescott. According to OPP, the explosion wasn’t large, and resulted from some equipment attached to the building used to grow cannabis.

A 30-year-old man from the Athens, Ont. area suffered head and face injuries from the explosion. OPP could not comment on the condition of the victim, but did say he is still in hospital. No charges have been laid against him.

Police did charge 36-year-old Daniel Blaber with several drug-related offences. Blaber was found at the same industrial building on Aug. 21, they said, where officials executed a search warrant and found several alleged drug-related items.

Police seized several marijuana plants, cannabis resin, cannabis oil extract, marijuana bud, brick hash, cannabis gummies, cash, grow-equipment, two trucks and a trailer.

Although police could not confirm the exact value of the items seized, OPP said the value was somewhere “in the high end of six figures.”

Blaber of Elizabeth Township was charged with production of cannabis, production of resin and criminal negligence causing bodily harm,