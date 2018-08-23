Canada
August 23, 2018 1:56 pm

Vancouver police searching for missing out-of-town senior with early-onset dementia

By Digital Reporter  Global News

Police are looking for 65-year-old Allan Graham.

Vancouver police
A A

Vancouver police are looking for a missing senior with early-onset dementia.

Police said 65-year-old Allan Graham was in town visiting family and is not familiar with the city.

Graham became separated from his family around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the edge of the Downtown Eastside, somewhere between Dunlevy and Jackson avenues.

READ MORE: Vancouver police ask for help in search for missing man with dementia

He is described as six-feet tall, with a slim build, short, dark grey/brown hair, and has a reddish complexion and a moustache.

He was wearing a dark blue coat, beige pants and brown shoes.

Police said Graham needs daily medication for his health issues.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and wait with him until first responders arrive.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Missing
missing dementia
Missing Man
MIssing man dementia
missing man vancouver
missing out of town man
Missing Senior

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News