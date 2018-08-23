Vancouver police searching for missing out-of-town senior with early-onset dementia

Vancouver police are looking for a missing senior with early-onset dementia.

Police said 65-year-old Allan Graham was in town visiting family and is not familiar with the city.

Graham became separated from his family around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the edge of the Downtown Eastside, somewhere between Dunlevy and Jackson avenues.

He is described as six-feet tall, with a slim build, short, dark grey/brown hair, and has a reddish complexion and a moustache.

He was wearing a dark blue coat, beige pants and brown shoes.

Police said Graham needs daily medication for his health issues.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and wait with him until first responders arrive.