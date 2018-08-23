Bubbly mess in fountain at Wascana Park

It was quite the sight for people who were walking around Wascana Park early this morning. Someone put soap in the fountain in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building, creating a soapy mess.

According to government officials, the incident happened sometime late last night or early this morning (between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.). Nobody was seen doing this to the fountain and it did not cause any damage.

A maintenance crew will drain the fountain at some point today (Aug. 23) and refill it to get rid of the bubbles.