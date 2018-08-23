Lower Sackville woman finds man inside her home, suspect arrested

A man is facing charges after he was allegedly broke into a woman’s home in Lower Sackville, N.S., Sunday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say at 11:15 p.m., a woman heard a noise in the kitchen of her home.

Police say she got up and found a man standing in the hallway, near her child’s bedroom, where it is believed the man entered through.

The child was sleeping at the time of the incident, according to police.

After telling the man to leave, the woman called police and the suspect, a 30-year-old from Beaverbank, was later arrested.

Police located break-in tools on him during his arrest, according to police, and there were no injuries.

James Christian Douglas Nelson has been charged with break and enter, mischief, possession of break-in instruments and breach of recognizance.

He was released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 24.