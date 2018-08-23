London Bluesfest returns to Harris Park

The London Bluesfest is returning to Harris Park for the second year in a row.

The four-day event kicks off Thursday with Dizzy Reed’s Hookers and Blow, Dead Daisies, and the Sheepdogs.

“[Dead Daisies] set the bar pretty high themselves. They came in and said that they’re going to blow the doors off the place. Hopefully, that’s not a problem,” said artistic director Ron Schroeyens.

“Sheepdogs are on after them and we want everybody to kumbaya up there on stage but the Dead Daisies have come in with a real mission to show London what they’ve got and we’ve got a massive lighting rig and a massive sound system.”

Before the artists hit the stage, the stage itself had to be set up in a process made difficult by Wednesday’s rainy conditions.

“Our fence crew worked through the rain and we had some great volunteers. If it would’ve been me I would’ve been long gone,” Schroeyens joked.

“Everybody got stuck it was just a whole day of pulling things out and trying to get things in the right order so a lot of frustration, a lot of people at the end of their rope, but at the end of the night — we left around midnight or 1 o’clock — and people were feeling pretty good.”

The 19-and-over event runs from Thursday to Sunday in Harris Park. Tickets range from $46 for a general admission single-day ticket to $226 for a four-day VIP pass.

The event helps support spinal cord research through RockinWheel.

Other acts in the lineup include Foghat, Delta Stone and the War Dogs, Colin James, and Blue Oyster Cult.