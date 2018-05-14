Lineup revealed for 2018 London Bluesfest

Sheepdogs, Foghat, Colin James, and Blue Oyster Cult are just some of the big-name acts set to headline this year’s edition of the London Bluesfest.

Festival organizers unveiled the 2018 lineup on Monday.

READ MORE: Bluesfest 2017 hits Harris Park in London

The music begins Thursday, August 23, as Canadian rock band Sheepdogs, Dead Daisies, and Dizzy Reed Hookers and Blow take the stage.

Earl and The Agitators, Savoy Brown, and Foghat are scheduled for Friday.

The list of acts is longer for Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, Delta Stone and the War Dogs, Ray Fuller and the Bluesrockers, Mark Farner’s American Band, Colin James, and Anthony Gomes are the lineup.

Sunday brings Cheryl Lescom, Bill Durst, Dana Fuch, Blue Oyster Cult, and Kenny Wayne Sheppard to London.

READ MORE: London Bluesfest announces musical lineup, new venue

Organizers extended the four-day festival this year to incorporate more local acts this year, explained Bluesfest artistic director, Ron Schroeyens.

“We are just trying to make it more of a longer weekly event,” he said.

There will be a free market show on Wednesday with eight acts playing in the downtown area.

Schroeyens said he received positive feedback about London from artists at the 2017 showcase.

“We had Burton Cummings last year — they called us back at midnight from the hotel and said that it is probably one of the best shows that they had done in 20 years,” Schroeyens said

“Pretty much everybody [artists] that was there last year called to come back this year.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 18 at 10 a.m. People can purchase it online at http://www.budweisergardens.com and the Budweiser Gardens Box Office. Some of the proceeds will be used to support spinal cord research.

For more information about the event and tickets, visit https://www.londonbluesfest.com/