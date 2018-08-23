Winnipeg’s Royal Canoe holding treasure hunt to find new album

Fans of Winnipeg’s Royal Canoe have the chance to go on the hunt for the band’s newest album.

The group announced that they’ve buried one copy of their upcoming album somewhere in the city.

The treasure hunt requires fans to sign up as a team online and follow clues.

“The first team to solve the final puzzle will be led to a shovel with GPS coordinates for the location for the buried album,” they wrote on Instagram.

“The record isn’t coming out until 2019 so if you and your team win, you’ll be the only people to have a copy for months.

The treasure hunt starts on Saturday.