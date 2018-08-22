Gable returns to Eskimos lineup to face former team in Hamilton on Thursday

Edmonton Eskimos running back C.J. Gable may have saved the football team’s season in 2017.

After losing their sixth-straight game, Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland acquired Gable from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for two players off their negotiation list.

Gable helped the Eskimos go on a five-game winning streak and make an appearance in the CFL Western Final.

On Thursday, Gable returns to Hamilton with his Eskimos as they visit the Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

Gable spent five seasons with the Tiger-Cats, playing 51 games and recording 2,372 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He added 1,497 receiving yards, scoring eight touchdowns.

Gable says he remembers his five seasons in Hamilton fondly.

“It meant a lot,” he said on Wednesday. “They (the fans) always had my back.

“When it was good or bad, they were always there for me. It was sad that I had to go,” he added. “They were hitting me up on Twitter, Facebook and my Instagram, telling me they wish things would have went different and wished I would have stayed.

“They really missed me here [and] I have missed them.”

Listen below: Eskimos running back C.J. Gable is looking forward to playing in Hamilton again on Thursday.

View link »

Gable’s focus on Thursday will be on returning to the lineup from the one-game injured list. Gable is currently third in the CFL in rushing with 532 yards and scoring two touchdowns. He has 107 yards receiving with one touchdown.

READ MORE: Reilly has best passing night of the season in Esks win over Montreal

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton Eskimos in 2018.

Last week, the Eskimos scored a 40-24 win over the Montreal Alouettes. Quarterback Mike Reilly recorded his third 400-yard passing game of the season and seventh of his career.

Reilly passed for 424 yards and threw for three touchdown passes and ran one in himself. He has 27 combined touchdowns this season and is on pace for 54 combined touchdowns.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly gets new Cadence

The Eskimos will make two changes to their 46-man roster. Running back Shaq Cooper has been moved back to the practice roster as Gable makes his return. Fullback Alex Dupuis was placed on the six-game injured list this week with a torn left bicep. He will be out for the rest of the season. Also coming on the 46-man roster is receiver Sam Giguere whom the Eskimos signed back this week after releasing him a week earlier.

Listen below: Eskimos head coach Jason Maas speaks about the impact C.J. Gable and Vidal Hazelton will have on the team’s offence.

View link »

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Eskimos:

Offence

Quarterback: Mike Reilly

Running Back: C.J. Gable (Fullback: Calvin McCarty)

Offensive Line: Matt O’Donnell-Travis Bond-Justin Sorensen-David Beard-Colin Kelly

Receivers: Derel Walker-Duke Williams-Natey Adjei-Vidal Hazelton-Kenny Stafford

Defence

Defensive Line: Kwaku Boateng-Almondo Sewell-Mike Moore-Alex Bazzie

Linebackers: Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga-J.C. Sherritt-Chris Edwards

Defensive Backs: Mercy Maston-Aaron Grymes-Josh Woodman-Forrest Hightower-Nick Taylor

The Tiger-Cats are coming off their bye week after a 29-23 loss the week before to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Tiger-Cats are tied with the Toronto Argonauts for second place in the CFL’s Eastern Division. The Tiger-Cats’ offence, led by the CFL’s third-leading passer Jeremiah Masoli, is second in the league in average net offence per game with 403.5 yards. Only the Eskimos are better, averaging 425.7 yards per game.

Thursday will mark the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Tiger-Cats won the first meeting 38-21 over the Eskimos back on June 22 in Edmonton.

You can hear live coverage of Thursday’s game between the Eskimos and Tiger-Cats on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff at 5 p.m. The opening kickoff from Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton is at 5:30 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. You can also hear analysis from former Eskimos offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.