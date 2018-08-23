New Brunswick election: Miramichi

Riding background

The 2013 redistricting process saw the creation of a new riding called Miramichi. The new district was comprised of the portions of the former ridings of Miramichi Centre and Miramichi-Bay du Vin.

Candidates

Liberal: Bill Fraser (incumbent)

Progressive Conservative: Peggy McLean

NDP: Douglas Mullin

Green: Louann Savage

People’s Alliance: Michelle Conroy

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

Bill Fraser, Liberal incumbent for the former riding of Miramichi-Bay du Vin, and Robert Trevors, PC incumbent for Miramichi Centre competed in the newly formed riding.

Fraser won after earning 50.0 of the votes while Trevors earned 34.5 per cent.

2010

Liberal incumbent Bill Fraser retained his seat in the riding of Miramichi-Bay du Vin.

PC candidate Robert Trevors defeated Liberal incumbent John Winston Foran in the riding of Miramichi Centre during the 2010 election.