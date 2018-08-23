New Brunswick election: Saint John-Lancaster
Riding background
PC incumbent Dorothy Shephard has held the seat since 2010
Candidates
Liberal: Kathleen Riley-Karamanos
Progressive Conservative: Dorothy Shephard (incumbent)
- Served as Minister of Health in the Tory government of David Alward
NDP: Candidate pending
Green: Doug James
People’s Alliance: Paul Seelye
KISS N.B. Candidate pending
Independent:
History
2014
PC incumbent Dorothy Shephard retained her seat with 39.2 per cent of the vote.
She defeated Liberal challenger Peter McGuire, who earned 32.3 per cent of the vote .
Abel LeBlanc, who Shephard defeated in 2010, ran as an NDP candidate in 2014 and placed third. He earned 23 per cent of the vote.
2010
PC candidate Dorothy Shephard defeated Liberal incumbent Abel LeBlanc in the 2010 election.
LeBlanc a former labour leader, was first elected in 2003 and was re-elected in 2006.
Shephard earned 50.8 per cent of the vote compared to LeBlancs 33.8 per cent
