August 23, 2018 10:22 am

New Brunswick election: Saint John-Lancaster

Riding background

PC incumbent Dorothy Shephard has held the seat since 2010

Candidates

Liberal: Kathleen Riley-Karamanos

Progressive Conservative: Dorothy Shephard (incumbent)

  • Served as Minister of Health in the Tory government of David Alward

NDP:  Candidate pending

Green: Doug James

People’s Alliance: Paul Seelye

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History


2014

PC incumbent Dorothy Shephard retained her seat with 39.2 per cent of the vote.

She defeated Liberal challenger Peter McGuire, who earned 32.3 per cent of the vote .

Abel LeBlanc, who Shephard defeated in 2010, ran as an NDP candidate in 2014 and placed third. He earned 23 per cent of the vote.

2010

PC candidate Dorothy Shephard defeated Liberal incumbent Abel LeBlanc in the 2010 election.

LeBlanc a former labour leader, was first elected in 2003 and was re-elected in 2006.

Shephard earned 50.8 per cent of the vote compared to LeBlancs 33.8 per cent

