Kingston-area donors getting closer to Canadian Blood Services goal

With the Labour Day holiday getting ever closer, Canadian Blood Services is urging you to “Give the Gift of Life.”

The agency is continuing with a national campaign to collect 22,000 units of blood by this Sunday. Canadian Blood Services tries to boost its supply every year at this time as the end of summer quickly approaches.

WATCH: Canadian Blood Services needs donors before September long weekend

Peter Field was at donor clinic on Wednesday. The volunteer firefighter says giving blood is a simple thing, it’s easy to do and it’s painless.

"There's so many people that need it. Labour Day weekend's coming up; that's bound to be a busy time. It's an hour out of my time, I just wish more people would come and do it."

Every minute of every day, someone in Canada needs blood or blood products, according to Canadian Blood Services, so the need is there. When it comes to the campaign, at least in the Kingston area, Canadian Blood Services territory manager Debbi Barfoot opens the books.

"I'm just looking at the local numbers. We're about 70 percent here, but we do not want that to be deterrent for people to still come out because there's still 30 percent of the way to go."

The Kingston blood donor clinic is open three days a week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.