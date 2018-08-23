New Brunswick election: Saint Croix
Riding background
2016 saw the riding Charlotte-Campobello renamed to Saint-Croix.
Candidates
Liberal: John B. Ames (incumbent)
Progressive Conservative: Greg Thompson
NDP: Candidate pending
Green: Donna Linton
People’s Alliance: Joyce Wright
KISS N.B. Candidate pending
Independent:
History
2014
The 2013 redistricting saw Charlotte-Campobello add the McAdam area of New Brunswick to the district.
Liberal candidate John Ames flipped what had normally been a reliably PC seat since 1999.
Ames defeated Tory incumbent Curtis Malloch with 41.7 per cent of the vote, compared to Malloch’s 39.2 per cent.
2010
2010 saw PC Candidate Curtis Malloch retain Charlotte-Campobello for the Tories after Tony Huntjens chose to not re-offer.
Malloch easily won the seat, earning 48.1 per cent of the vote.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.