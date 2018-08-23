New Brunswick election: Saint Croix

Riding background

2016 saw the riding Charlotte-Campobello renamed to Saint-Croix.

Candidates

Liberal: John B. Ames (incumbent)

Progressive Conservative: Greg Thompson

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Donna Linton

People’s Alliance: Joyce Wright

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

The 2013 redistricting saw Charlotte-Campobello add the McAdam area of New Brunswick to the district.

Liberal candidate John Ames flipped what had normally been a reliably PC seat since 1999.

Ames defeated Tory incumbent Curtis Malloch with 41.7 per cent of the vote, compared to Malloch’s 39.2 per cent.

2010

2010 saw PC Candidate Curtis Malloch retain Charlotte-Campobello for the Tories after Tony Huntjens chose to not re-offer.

Malloch easily won the seat, earning 48.1 per cent of the vote.