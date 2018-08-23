New Brunswick election: Fredericton South

Riding background

This district includes both the downtown and uptown areas of the south side of Fredericton.

Quick take

At play in Fredericton South is the New Brunswick Green Party’s electoral future. David Coon saw a tough bid for the seat in 2014 and faces a full slate of contenders this time around.

Candidates

Liberal: Susan Holt

Progressive Conservative: Scott Smith

NDP: Chris Durrant

Green: David Coon (incumbent)

Leader and only sitting Green Party MLA in the New Brunswick legislature at its dissolution.

Story continues below

People’s Alliance: Bonnie Mae Clark

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

The new district of Fredericton South was created from Fredericton-Lincoln and Fredericton-Silverwood and saw the only region where a third party was elected in the 2014 election.

David Coon, who was acclaimed as Green Party leader in 2012, won the seat in a tight race.

Coon earned 30.7 per cent of the vote while PC candidate Craig Leonard won 26.2 per cent and Liberal Roy Wiggins earned 21.6 per cent.

2010

Fredericton-Lincoln and Fredericton-Silverwood had both gone for gone for the Liberals in 2006 but flipped in the 2010 election for the PC party.

Tory Craig Leonard won the Fredericton-Lincoln district with 39.6 per cent of the vote while Brian Macdonald won Fredericton-Silverwood with 38.5 per cent of the vote. Macdonald defeated Liberal incumbent Rick Miles, who earned 32.7 per cent of the vote.