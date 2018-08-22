Floods in India’s Kerala state claim 383 lives, destroy tens of thousands of homes
Flood rescue operations were reaching their “final stages”, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday as residents of one hill town returned to find their homes devastated.
Munnar, a popular tourist hill town, was left in disarray after the heavy rainfall triggered landslides and flooded local houses.
Kerala state will seek to borrow more than 100 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) to finance reconstruction work after a disaster, Vijayan said on Tuesday.
The worst floods in the state in a century claimed 383 lives, flattened tens of thousands of homes, and washed away roads and bridges.
Around 1.3 million are sheltering in thousands of relief camps.
