Environment
August 22, 2018 4:47 pm
Updated: August 22, 2018 4:49 pm

Floods in India’s Kerala state claim 383 lives, destroy tens of thousands of homes

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: Indian hamlets in flood-hit Kerala receive aid supplies

A A

Flood rescue operations were reaching their “final stages”, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday as residents of one hill town returned to find their homes devastated.

Munnar, a popular tourist hill town, was left in disarray after the heavy rainfall triggered landslides and flooded local houses.

READ MORE: Canadians fear for relatives trapped by flooding in India as death toll surpasses 300

Kerala state will seek to borrow more than 100 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) to finance reconstruction work after a disaster, Vijayan said on Tuesday.

WATCH: Man saves puppy in flood-ravaged Kerala

The worst floods in the state in a century claimed 383 lives, flattened tens of thousands of homes, and washed away roads and bridges.

WATCH: Full coverage of Kerala, India floods

Around 1.3 million are sheltering in thousands of relief camps.

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
Flooding
Floods
India
India flood damage
india floods
Kerala
Kerala flood damage
Kerala flooding
kerala floods
monsoon floods
torrential rain

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News