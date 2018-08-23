New Brunswick election: Fredericton-York

Riding background

Fredericton-York was created as part of the 2013 redistricting out of three former ridings: Fredericton-Fort Naswaak, Fredericton-Nashwaaksis and York North.

Candidates

Liberal: Amber Bishop

Progressive Conservative: Kirk MacDonald (incumbent)

PC candidate Kirk MacDonald has served as a long-running MLA for the area after first being elected in 1999 at the age of 23.

The youngest MLA in the history of New Brunswick and briefly served as Minister of Business in the Bernard Lord Tory government.

NDP: Evelyne Godfrey

Green: Amanda Wildeman

People’s Alliance: Rick De Saulniers

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

PC incumbent Kirk MacDonald won the seat with 35.4 per cent of the vote in 2010.

2010

PC candidate Kirk MacDonald won the riding of Mactaquac in 1999 and York North in 2003, 2006 and 2010.

Fredericton-Fort Naswaak and Fredericton-Nashwaaksis flipped in the 2010 election from Liberal seats to PC.