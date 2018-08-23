New Brunswick election: Fredericton-York

Fredericton-York was created as part of the 2013 redistricting out of three former ridings: Fredericton-Fort Naswaak, Fredericton-Nashwaaksis and York North.
Liberal: Amber Bishop
Progressive Conservative: Kirk MacDonald (incumbent)
NDP: Evelyne Godfrey
Green: Amanda Wildeman
People’s Alliance: Rick De Saulniers
KISS N.B. Candidate pending
Independent:
2014
PC incumbent Kirk MacDonald won the seat with 35.4 per cent of the vote in 2010.
2010
PC candidate Kirk MacDonald won the riding of Mactaquac in 1999 and York North in 2003, 2006 and 2010.
Fredericton-Fort Naswaak and Fredericton-Nashwaaksis flipped in the 2010 election from Liberal seats to PC.
