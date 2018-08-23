New Brunswick election: Carleton

New Brunswick election 2018

Riding background

The district encompasses part of the former districts of Woodstock and the southern parts of the now-defunct Carleton.

Both had traditionally voted PC, with the result being replicated in the newly-created district in the 2014 general election and a 2015 by-election.

Candidates

Liberal: Christy Culberson

Progressive Conservative: Stewart Fairgrieve (incumbent)

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Amy Anderson

People’s Alliance: Stewart Manuel

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2015 by-election

After David Alward resigned from the legislature on May 22, 2015, a by-election was held in the riding on Oct. 5, 2015.  

PC candidate Stewart Fairgrieve won 49.9 per cent of the vote, defeating a slate of candidates including Liberal candidate Courtney Keenan who earned 33.5 per cent of the vote in the by-election.

2014

Carleton was reformed under the 2013 electoral redistricting with then-premier, PC Leader David Alward, being the first to win the riding, earning 56.8 per cent of the vote.

However, as a result of his government’s defeat, Alward would announce his resignation as leader of the PC party.

Blaine Higgs would later win the Tory leadership.

2010

Former districts Woodstock and Carleton both went to the PCs in the 2010 election, with then-premier David Alward winning Woodstock and Dale Graham winning Carleton.

