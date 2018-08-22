Hastings Highlands man claims $10M in lottery draw

A father of one says he was shocked when he discovered he won $10 million in a Lotto Max draw earlier this month.

Barry Combdon of Lake St. Peter says he was stunned after checking his ticket for the Aug. 3 draw at a local gas station. Lake St. Peter is a small community in Hastings Highlands, about 140 kilometres north of Peterborough or 37 kilometres north of Bancroft.

“When the machine froze and OLG called, I was in shock. I’m still in shock,” he said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Combdon, a retired maintenance electrician, plans to use his winnings to buy new vehicles, investments and help his family.

“This win makes life easier,” he said. “We’ve worked hard all our lives.”

He purchased his winning ticket at Linkie’s General Store and Gas Bar on Highway 127 in Lake St. Peter, in the municipality of Hastings Highlands.