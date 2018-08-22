Crime
August 22, 2018 11:44 am
Updated: August 22, 2018 11:56 am

Woman sexually assaulted on river path near downtown Winnipeg

By Online Producer  Global News

An 18-year-old told police she was sexually assaulted while walking on the river path near Queen Elizabeth Way.

Jeremy Desrochers
A A

Winnipeg police are investigating a serious sexual assault that happened near the city centre Tuesday night.

An 18-year-old told officers she was walking on the river path near Queen Elizabeth Way at 5:45 p.m. when two men confronted her.

They grabbed her backpack and pushed her before sexually assaulting her.

RELATED: Winnipeg police advise against visiting Central Park late at night

One of suspects was described as being in his 30s, about 5′ 10″ tall with short brown hair and a beard.

The other suspect is believed to be in his 20s, with dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Downtown Winnipeg
Queen Elizabeth Way
river path
Sexual Assault
Winnipeg police
Woman Assaulted

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News