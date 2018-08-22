Woman sexually assaulted on river path near downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are investigating a serious sexual assault that happened near the city centre Tuesday night.

An 18-year-old told officers she was walking on the river path near Queen Elizabeth Way at 5:45 p.m. when two men confronted her.

They grabbed her backpack and pushed her before sexually assaulting her.

RELATED: Winnipeg police advise against visiting Central Park late at night

One of suspects was described as being in his 30s, about 5′ 10″ tall with short brown hair and a beard.

The other suspect is believed to be in his 20s, with dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

An 18-year-old female, reported that she was walking along the river path in the area of Queen Elizabeth when 2 males assaulted and seriously sexually assaulted her.

Males descriptions:https://t.co/vHIHU9NDvY — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 22, 2018