Woman sexually assaulted on river path near downtown Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are investigating a serious sexual assault that happened near the city centre Tuesday night.
An 18-year-old told officers she was walking on the river path near Queen Elizabeth Way at 5:45 p.m. when two men confronted her.
They grabbed her backpack and pushed her before sexually assaulting her.
One of suspects was described as being in his 30s, about 5′ 10″ tall with short brown hair and a beard.
The other suspect is believed to be in his 20s, with dirty blonde hair.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
