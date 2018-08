Pedestrian killed on Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary

A 38-year-old Taber, Alta. man is dead after being hit by a semi-truck on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary Wednesday.

RCMP said he was hit near Range Road 211, just east of Cluny, shortly after 12 a.m.

The highway was closed for a few hours but was re-opened around 5 a.m.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

