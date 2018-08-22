Bill Kelly: It’s time to drain Trump’s swamp

It’s an often-used trick by con men like Donald Trump; characterize your opponents as evil and corrupt, then promise to clean up politics, or drain the swamp, to gain the confidence of gullible customers.

In Trump’s case, those customers were the American voters, 62 million of whom bought into Trump’s vile rhetoric and hollow promises.

Two courtroom decisions Tuesday were further proof that the Trump administration is on track to becoming one of the most corrupt administrations in American history.

The convictions of Paul Manafort, who ran Trump’s election campaign, and Michael Cohen, Trump’s “fix-it” lawyer, brings to eight, the number of Trump senior officials who have been convicted of or pleaded guilty to various crimes relating to the Trump campaign.

That number may grow since Cohen has indicated he has a lot more to say to prosecutors about who did what and who knew about even more possible illegal activity during the campaign.

In fact, in two of the counts that Cohen was guilty of, he stated under oath, he carried out at the direction of a candidate who was seeking election to a federal office.

Cohen’s lawyer admitted outside of court that Donald Trump was that candidate.

According to legal experts, that makes Trump a co-conspirator in the commission of a felony offence.

The last president who was named as a co-conspirator in a felony was Richard Nixon, and we all know how that ended.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML