Getting kids ready now for back-to-school can ease their anxiety come September

With the days numbered before school starts again, it’s time to prepare.

“Most kids are a least a bit excited to go back to school, so this is not all a story of dread.”

But Dr. Ashley Miller with BC Children’s Hospital says even kids looking forward to returning to class can have anxieties.

Young children often worry about missing their parents or not liking their teacher, while older kids worry about fitting in with friends and excelling in their classes.

She said now is a good time to start talking about heading back, and slowly moving bedtimes earlier so that waking for school isn’t such a shock.

“Also if screen time’s been a bit liberal over the summer, start scaling back,” she said.

Miller also advised that parents need to start adjusting their schedules back to fit with the school year.