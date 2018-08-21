Fire
August 21, 2018 11:58 pm

Brush fire breaks out on Surrey-Langley border

By News Anchor  CKNW

Winnipeg fire crews urge citizens to use carbon monoxide alarms after three people were sent to hospital.

File / Global News
A A

Langley firefighters were called in to assist Surrey crews after a brush fire sparked on the border between the two communities around 4 p.m. Tuesday night.

Surrey Assistant Fire Chief Chris Keon said crews responded to the area of 192 Street and Colebrook Road.

READ MORE: Nobody injured after multi-house fire in Surrey

Keon said the blaze was immediately increased to a second alarm grass fire, which covered roughly 600 ft. by 300 ft.

The blaze was knocked down just a few hours later. There were no injuries reported.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
brush fire
colebrook road
Fire
Langley
Langley City
Langley firefighters
Surrey
Surrey firefighters
Surrey Langley border

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News