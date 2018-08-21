Brush fire breaks out on Surrey-Langley border

Langley firefighters were called in to assist Surrey crews after a brush fire sparked on the border between the two communities around 4 p.m. Tuesday night.

Surrey Assistant Fire Chief Chris Keon said crews responded to the area of 192 Street and Colebrook Road.

Keon said the blaze was immediately increased to a second alarm grass fire, which covered roughly 600 ft. by 300 ft.

The blaze was knocked down just a few hours later. There were no injuries reported.