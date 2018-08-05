Multi-house fire in Surrey BC
August 5, 2018 8:10 am

Nobody injured after multi-house fire in Surrey

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW
Surrey fire crews said nobody was hurt Saturday afternoon after battling two blazes next to each other.

Battalion Chief Ron Ritchie said crews were called at 3 o’clock to a residence near 148 A Street and 86 Avenue.

“Crews arrived, there was a fire through the roof already, it was a second alarm assignment, no injuries.”

“From that fire, sparks went to a house just behind it and that was a single alarm assignment and crews got a quick knock down.”

He said the fire is now being investigated.

