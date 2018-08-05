Nobody injured after multi-house fire in Surrey
A A
Surrey fire crews said nobody was hurt Saturday afternoon after battling two blazes next to each other.
Battalion Chief Ron Ritchie said crews were called at 3 o’clock to a residence near 148 A Street and 86 Avenue.
“Crews arrived, there was a fire through the roof already, it was a second alarm assignment, no injuries.”
READ MORE: Major fire in Chilliwack damages multiple homes
“From that fire, sparks went to a house just behind it and that was a single alarm assignment and crews got a quick knock down.”
He said the fire is now being investigated.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.