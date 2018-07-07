Township of Langley crews battled third abandoned house fire in three weeks on Friday night

Township of Langley crews were busy Friday evening battling an abandoned two-story house fire in the area of 70th Avenue and 205th Street.

District Fire Chief Rob Sewell says they got the call around 10 pm and crews knocked the fire down within an hour.

“House fire, crews arrived on scene to find an abandoned house fully involved, flames were quickly knocked down.”

He says nobody was hurt, but this is the third Friday in a row that crews got called for an abandoned house on fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.