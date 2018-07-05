Canada
At least 4 taken to hospital following explosion and fire at West Kelowna home

The scene of an explosion and fire on Elliott Road in West Kelowna.

At least four people were taken to hospital after an explosion and house fire that happened at a rural home on Elliott Road near Shelter Road in West Kelowna on Wednesday night.

A fire broke out at the home at about 9:45 p.m.

The home is a rental that had four tenants living in it at the time of the explosion, said a woman who identified herself as the owner.

Emergency personnel on the scene of a devastating house fire in West Kelowna on July 4, 2018.

She said she heard the explosion from where she lives nearby and came down to find a scene where five ambulances had gathered around a house completely engulfed in flames.

Flames were shooting from the roof until fire crews got the blaze under control.

Numerous victims could be seen across from the burning home being attended to by paramedics for more than an hour.

Ambulances on the scene of a fire in West Kelowna on July 4, 2018.

Ambulances assembled to take victims to hospital. One woman could be heard crying in pain.

The woman who said she owned the house said all four people who lived in the home emerged with burns on their bodies.

A man in his 30s saw the fire and went there looking for his friends.

Firefighters and police remained on the scene holding a perimeter and controlling who could get close to the scene.

The house was gutted and there was no word on what caused the explosion.

About an hour after the fire broke out, there was a large cloud of white smoke in the darkness.

