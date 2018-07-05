Brush fire doused in West Kelowna’s Casa Loma neighbourhood

West Kelowna fire crews are investigating a brush fire in the Casa Loma neighbourhood that spread quickly before being doused Wednesday night.

Crews were called to a private property on Campbell Road around 11 p.m. where flames had begun to overtake a pine tree, according to witnesses.

The property is the site of a proposed housing development and possible hotel, vineyard and marina.

No word on the cause of the blaze, but there was no lightning in the area at the time it started.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue had yet to release information on the fire at publication.