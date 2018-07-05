Arson July 5 2018 6:06pm 00:46 2017 Lake Country house fires Police say no less than 29 fires were intentionally set over the past four years in the Okanagan, including this one in July 2017, which destroyed several homes in Lake Country. Police: 29 fires in Okanagan over last 4 years were deliberately set. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4315608/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4315608/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?