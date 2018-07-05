Canada
July 5, 2018 2:04 pm
Updated: July 5, 2018 2:29 pm

No injuries in late-night house fire in Kelowna

By Online Journalist  Global News

This house on Turner Road in Kelowna sustained major damage from a late-night fire.

Kimberly Davidson / Global News
No one was hurt when a late-night fire broke out at a home on Turner Road.

According to the Kelowna Fire Dept., a 911 call for a house fire was made at approximately 12:50 a.m. on Thursday. When fire crews arrived at the 2.5-storey home on the 700 block of Turner Road, the roof and rear of the house were fully involved.

A view of the fire damage at the back of the house on Turner Road.

Kimberly Davdison / Global News

The fire department said the three occupants made it out safely, adding that the occupants are currently staying with friends or relatives.

A closer look at the damaged roof and second storey of the fire-damaged roof on Turner Road.

Kimberly Davdison / Global News

In all, the fire department had 18 personnel at the fire, along with seven vehicles, four of which were fire engines.

