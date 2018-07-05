No injuries in late-night house fire in Kelowna

No one was hurt when a late-night fire broke out at a home on Turner Road.

Viewer video of early morning house fire on Turner Rd. In Kelowna. More at 5 on Global Okanagan. pic.twitter.com/rzShlqhGyC — Kimberly Davidson (@Kimberly_Global) July 5, 2018

According to the Kelowna Fire Dept., a 911 call for a house fire was made at approximately 12:50 a.m. on Thursday. When fire crews arrived at the 2.5-storey home on the 700 block of Turner Road, the roof and rear of the house were fully involved.

The fire department said the three occupants made it out safely, adding that the occupants are currently staying with friends or relatives.

In all, the fire department had 18 personnel at the fire, along with seven vehicles, four of which were fire engines.