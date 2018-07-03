Glanbrook house destroyed by fire – again

The Ontario Fire Marshal continues to investigate the cause of an $800,000 fire at a home in the Hamilton suburb of Glanbrook, amid word that it’s the second devastating fire at that address in three years.

The most recent fire happened about 11 p.m. Saturday, June 30.

The two owners, their toddler and a guest all managed to get out safely, but one of their two cats perished.

The Hamilton Fire Department is confirming that the home at 27 Blackburn Lane also went up in flames on Dec. 13, 2015.

According to the home’s owner, that blaze was caused by embers from an unattended outdoor fire next door.

The flames spread to a gazebo, then two adjacent homes including 27 Blackburn.

Insurance eventually rebuilt the home and the family moved back in just a few months ago.