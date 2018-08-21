County of Annapolis issues boil water advisory for Cornwallis Park

A boil water advisory has been issued in Annapolis County’s Cornwallis Park due to a risk of E. coli.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, the county said the bacteria was detected in a sample of the drinking water.

The advisory affects about 300 customers.

The county says they’ve re-sampled the water and are awaiting the test results.

Annapolis County is asking people to not drink, brush teeth or wash fruits and vegetables with tap water, unless it’s been boiled for 10 minutes.

Using the water for bathing is fine, according to the county.

More updates on the advisory will be provided on the county’s Facebook page.