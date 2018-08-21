Mother pleads for help on anniversary of Tanner Krupa’s unsolved murder in Surrey

The mother of a young Alberta man found murdered in Surrey issued an emotional plea on the one-year anniversary of her son’s death.
The body of 19-year-old Tanner Krupa was found in a back alley in the 6900-block of 127A Avenue in the early hours of Aug. 20, 2017.
Police say a group of men was involved in an altercation, although some were just bystanders.
Investigators have released video of two vehicles — a white Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic — seen speeding away from the area.
Krupa was a recent graduate of Edmonton’s Archbishop O’Leary High School and left his hometown for work opportunities in B.C.
He was a directional driller for a company laying fibre-optic line in Abbotsford.
Mother Kim Krupa described her son as a “hard worker” who loved playing hockey and had aspirations of becoming a competitive bodybuilder.
“Tanner did not have a criminal record or had ever been in trouble,” she said. “Never in a million years would we have thought he would pass away under such horrible circumstances.
“There was a complete disregard to public safety as Tanner was found in a quiet neighbourhood, in a back alley, passed away.”
Kim is urging anyone with information about her son’s death to come forward.
