N.B. RCMP looking for driver in Shediac Bridge hit-and-run that left woman with serious injuries

Rebecca Lau | Global News

The Southeast District RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in relation to a hit-and-run that occurred in Shediac Bridge, N.B.

RCMP in New Brunswick are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that left a woman with serious injuries.

Police responded to a call at around 8:40 p.m. on Viaduc Road in Shediac Bridge, N.B., on August 20.

According to police, a woman was walking on the shoulder of the road when she was struck by a dark-coloured car.

The 57-year-old woman from the area was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. RCMP say her condition is currently listed as stable.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Southeast District RCMP at 506-533-5151. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

