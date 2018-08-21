Kristoffer Del Campo deported 5 years after running down girlfriend, a Calgary mother of 3

The family of a young woman who was run down in 2013 said they finally have justice after her killer was deported to the Philippines.

“It’s CBSA [Canada Border Services Agency] who made it happen and I will forever be grateful to them,” Lacey Manion’s sister Denise said.

Kristoffer Del Campo was convicted in the death of 33-year-old Lacey Manion two years after the horrific incident.

Del Campo was initially charged with second-degree murder but later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

“In my opinion, I think [the] Crown had never planned on going to trial,” Denise said. “I think it was a cost-saving measure that inspired them to make the plea deal.”

In August 2013, Lacey and her then-boyfriend Del Campo got into an argument in a parking lot on Macleod Trail and 42 Street S.E.

When Manion got out of the vehicle and refused to get back in, Del Campo drove forward, hitting and fatally injuring her.

Del Campo was sentenced to six years in prison.

“Like most families in Canada, we don’t get justice because our justice system is so weak,” Denise said. “The sentences are so lenient… I mean 20 years, even… I don’t think that’s satisfactory.”

Del Campo’s statutory release was expected to take place earlier this month after he served two-thirds of his sentence.

However, according to documents obtained by Global News, the Parole Board of Canada had already received notice that Del Campo would be deported.

“The board has official documentation indicating you will be removed from Canada, held in custody and then transported back to your homeland – the Philippines,” the report states.

Del Campo was also ordered to abstain from alcohol, drugs and to seek employment.

“You have shown a pattern of breaking the law when unemployed,” the parole documents state. “It will also be necessary that you have earnings to enable child-support payments.”

The parole board also noted Del Campo didn’t have any plans for after his release, because he believed he would be deported.

Del Campo’s deportation is the first time Lacey’s family has felt justice.

“I think convicted criminals who were not born in Canada need to be deported,” Denise said. “Personally, I wished he’d been deported then, instead of wasting taxpayers’ resources by housing him at Bowden.”