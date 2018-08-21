Cobourg man accused of assaulting a woman with a shoe
A Cobourg, Ont., man is accused of assaulting a woman with a shoe on Monday evening.
Cobourg police were called to a motel around 7:40 p.m. for reports of a woman who was being struck with a shoe.
“The woman did not receive any injuries as a result of the assault,” police stated.
Police investigated and charged A.J. Rasmussens, 30, of Cobourg with assault and assault with a weapon.
He was released on a promise to appear to court (no date was provided).
