Toronto braces for possible flooding due to heavy rainfall
Residents in Toronto are bracing yet again for possible flooding due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday.
The city is under a special weather statement with showers and thunderstorms expected throughout the day.
Environment Canada said the rain will be “periodic” with breaks in between. However, torrential downpours for short periods are also likely.
It is expected the city will receive between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain by Tuesday evening.
Localized flooding and road conditions
Areas prone to flooding such as York Street and along Lower Simcoe in downtown Toronto will be a concern for pedestrians and drivers.
GO Transit officials are warning commuters to keep an eye out for pooling water near Union Station, Toronto’s transportation hub, and to cross at designated crosswalks.
City officials are reminding motorists to plan ahead and to drive according to the changing weather conditions.
Due to possible pooling on some roadways, drivers should reduce their speed and use extra caution.
Watershed conditions for Toronto
The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) says the rain is expected to be widespread across watersheds, with a risk of thunderstorms from late morning to early evening that could lead to higher localized rainfall totals.
Rivers within the Greater Toronto Area may experience higher flows and water levels, resulting in potential flooding and hazardous conditions. Ponding may also occur in low-lying areas.
Residents are urged to exercise caution around all bodies of water.
Residents told to clear catch basins to prevent flooding
Toronto residents are being told to clear debris from roadside catch basins to help water enter the storm sewer and prevent possible flooding.
Heavy rainfall on Aug. 7 caused a number of flooded basements across the city and some homeowners blamed the city for not doing enough to fix or replace its aging infrastructure.
