Toronto braces for possible flooding due to heavy rainfall

Residents in Toronto are bracing yet again for possible flooding due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

The city is under a special weather statement with showers and thunderstorms expected throughout the day.

Environment Canada said the rain will be “periodic” with breaks in between. However, torrential downpours for short periods are also likely.

It is expected the city will receive between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain by Tuesday evening.

First of what will likely be several rounds of heavy rain today now moving through the core – watch out for pooling water on roads and potential for localized flooding – special weather statement in place #onstorm pic.twitter.com/cISDqJIyDD — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) August 21, 2018

Localized flooding and road conditions

Areas prone to flooding such as York Street and along Lower Simcoe in downtown Toronto will be a concern for pedestrians and drivers.

GO Transit officials are warning commuters to keep an eye out for pooling water near Union Station, Toronto’s transportation hub, and to cross at designated crosswalks.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the GTHA calling for showers and thunderstorms. With a potential chance of rainfall from 20-40 mm of rain today, conditions are favourable for flooding in some areas.(1/2) — GO Transit (@GOtransit) August 21, 2018

We are doing everything we can to keep our #GOtrain and #GObus service operating safely. If there is flooding in or around Union Station, we ask that customers avoid any areas of pooling water and to only cross at designated crosswalks.(2/2) — GO Transit (@GOtransit) August 21, 2018

City officials are reminding motorists to plan ahead and to drive according to the changing weather conditions.

Due to possible pooling on some roadways, drivers should reduce their speed and use extra caution.

#CityofTO Rain expected all day today. Plan ahead and drive according to weather conditions. Drivers reduce your speed, use extra caution and don't get distracted. Please slow down and watch for pedestrians and cyclists. pic.twitter.com/tPUIFHchRk — TO Transportation (@TO_Transport) August 21, 2018

Watershed conditions for Toronto

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) says the rain is expected to be widespread across watersheds, with a risk of thunderstorms from late morning to early evening that could lead to higher localized rainfall totals.

Rivers within the Greater Toronto Area may experience higher flows and water levels, resulting in potential flooding and hazardous conditions. Ponding may also occur in low-lying areas.

Residents are urged to exercise caution around all bodies of water.

#FloodMessage Watershed Conditions Statement: Flood Outlook in effect until Aug 22. @environmentca is forecasting 30-50mm of rain for Toronto & is expected to be widespread. Please exercise caution around all bodies of water. Details: https://t.co/sL0MXs9v6H #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/Syouvjutpl — TRCA Flood (@TRCA_Flood) August 20, 2018

Residents told to clear catch basins to prevent flooding

Toronto residents are being told to clear debris from roadside catch basins to help water enter the storm sewer and prevent possible flooding.

Heavy rainfall on Aug. 7 caused a number of flooded basements across the city and some homeowners blamed the city for not doing enough to fix or replace its aging infrastructure.

Rain in forecast for #CityofTO: Ensure downspouts are not blocked & are draining properly away from your home. Clear debris from roadside catch basins to help water enter storm sewer. Learn more about basement flooding prevention: https://t.co/nXMOhVMXNu pic.twitter.com/KH4C8MjZyc — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) August 21, 2018