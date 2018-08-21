Rainfall warning issued for cottage country, chance of heavy rain in southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Ontario’s cottage country as the southern part of the province could see heavy rain.

For areas such as Parry Sound, Huntsville and Algonquin, the weather agency said 40 to 60 millimetres of rain is expected on Tuesday.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” the warning said, adding washouts are possible near rivers and creeks.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the area Tuesday morning and rain is expected to continue into the evening.

“Local higher amounts are possible under the heaviest showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon,” the warning said.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement saying Toronto, Hamilton, London and other parts of southern Ontario should see rounds of thunderstorms and showers.

“The rain is expected to be periodic in nature with significant breaks from time to time,” the statement said, adding 20 to 40 millimetres of rain could fall by Tuesday evening with localized areas seeing increased rainfall amounts.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said recent weather conditions mean concerns about isolated tornado activity and flooding.

“As was the case with the flooding [on] Friday, there’s a lot of moisture available in the atmosphere right now so that’s why flooding is a concern with the potential for some storms to drop a lot of rain in a short period of time,” he said.

“With the storms in the afternoon and evening, there’s also the potential for some strong winds and I’m not ruling out an isolated tornado if some storm cells begin to rotate.”

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 25 C in Toronto with an overnight low of 19 C.