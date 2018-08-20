west vancouver fire
August 20, 2018 9:57 pm
Updated: August 20, 2018 10:07 pm

Large brush fire near Sunset Lane in West Vancouver

Crews say the fire is near the train tracks adjacent to Sunset Lane.

The West Vancouver Fire Department says they are responding to a large brush fire near the train tracks in the 3300 block of Marine Drive.

Four fire engines are currently on scene.

They say the fire is contained but Sharon Drive and Sunset Lane are closed until fire engines leave the scene.

Residents of two households were briefly evacuated out of caution. They have since been let back into their homes.

The Wildfire Service says about 550 wildfires are currently burning in the province.

