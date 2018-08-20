Edmonton Eskimos prepare for Hamilton Tiger-Cats without much rest and recovery time

This season, the Canadian Football League moved from a 20-week schedule to a 21-week schedule to help eliminate the number of short weeks teams would have to face throughout the season.

Short weeks do happen less often but the Edmonton Eskimos are facing that scenario this week as they visit the Tiger-Cats on Thursday night in Hamilton.

The Eskimos beat the Montreal Alouettes 40-24 on Saturday night. The team took Sunday off, held a short practice on Monday afternoon and will practice fully on Tuesday morning. Defensive back Nick Taylor said players have to take care of their bodies in a short week.

“Cold tub, hot tub, get in the training room and try and stay off your feet as much as you can and sleep at night,” Taylor said. “Get as much sleep as you can, and you get it.”

Listen below: Eskimos defensive back Nick Taylor talks about the keys to handling a short-week.

Receiver Derel Walker said players’ level of execution always needs to be sharp no matter how much prep time they have, however, he admitted this week is challenging.

“Just come out, execute, focus and everybody be on their assignment,” Walker said. “We have to hone in this week because it’s a short week and we have another opponent already. We’re going to travel on Wednesday and play Thursday. It’s Monday and the first day of practice so it will be exciting to see and [we’re] looking forward to it.”

The Eskimos practiced in the afternoon and saw the return of running back C.J. Gable who missed Saturday’s win over the Montreal Alouettes.

Also on the field was quarterback Mike Reilly, who along with his wife, welcomed their second child to the world earlier on Monday. On the field, Reilly has seen a lot of pressure come his way as the team has allowed 12 sacks in their last three games, including five against the Alouettes on Saturday. Left guard Travis Bond said too many people point the finger at the offensive line.

“If you don’t know football, of course you’re going to blame it on the offensive line. But the people that know, understand you can’t block eight people with five,” Bond said. “That’s just common sense, but with that being said, we still have to be better with protections no matter what and we’ve got to make sure Mike [Reilly] stays upright.”

Kickoff on Thursday night from Tim Horton’s Field in Hamilton is at 5:30 p.m. 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kickoff at 4 p.m.

The Eskimos also announced fullback Alex Dupuis suffered a torn left bicep in the win over the Alouettes and is out for the season.

To help with their Canadian depth, the team has brought back receiver Sam Giguere who was released last week.