Bay Of Quinte MPP
August 20, 2018 6:50 pm
Updated: August 21, 2018 10:00 am

Tory House Leader Todd Smith talks politics with CKWS

By Videographer  Global News

Several topics are addressed as Bay of Quinte, Tory MPP Todd Smith talks with CKWS TV

A A

MPP Todd Smith, one of the most powerful politicians in the new Doug Ford government, sat down with CKWS anchor Bill Hutchins to talk about local and provincial issues on Monday.

READ MORE: Three election wins for Todd Smith, first time sitting as member of government

Smith, who is the Queen’s Park House Leader and Minister of Government and Consumer Services, said during the interview that mom-and-pop retail stores will have a shot a selling recreational marijuana.

He also talked about the penalties of cancelling a wind turbine project in Prince Edward County, and the new sex-ed curriculum that will be drafted following consultations.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bay Of Quinte MPP
Bill Hutchins
Cancelling wind turbine project
CKWS TV
Doug Ford Government
Kingston
Prince Edward County
Qu Ontario Government House Leader
recreational marijuana
Sex Ed
Todd Smith

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News