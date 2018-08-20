Tory House Leader Todd Smith talks politics with CKWS
MPP Todd Smith, one of the most powerful politicians in the new Doug Ford government, sat down with CKWS anchor Bill Hutchins to talk about local and provincial issues on Monday.
Smith, who is the Queen’s Park House Leader and Minister of Government and Consumer Services, said during the interview that mom-and-pop retail stores will have a shot a selling recreational marijuana.
He also talked about the penalties of cancelling a wind turbine project in Prince Edward County, and the new sex-ed curriculum that will be drafted following consultations.
