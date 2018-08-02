Canada
August 2, 2018 10:38 am
Updated: August 2, 2018 10:58 am

Ontario government to challenge federal carbon tax plan in court

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: At a Thursday news conference, Ontario Environment Minister Rod Phillips said that the province should have oversight over carbon tax and urged the Prime Minister and the federal government to not be " so dogmatic" in their approach to a climate change solution.

A A

TORONTO – The Ontario government says it will be moving forward with a constitutional challenge to a federal plan to impose a carbon tax on provinces that don’t have their own carbon pricing system.

Environment Minister Rod Phillips and Attorney General Caroline Mulroney made the announcement in Toronto this morning.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Liberals to ease carbon tax amid fears over competitiveness

They said the constitutional challenge is in addition to Premier Doug Ford‘s decision to join a similar legal battle launched by the government of Saskatchewan.

Ford vowed to fight Ottawa’s carbon pricing plan and eliminate Ontario’s cap-and-trade system during the spring election campaign.

READ MORE: Despite changes, Moe still calls carbon tax ‘economic poison’

His Progressive Conservative party’s platform budgeted $30 million for the court challenge and Mulroney said she believes it will cost less.

Ford’s government has introduced legislation to scrap cap and trade and cancel programs financed through its revenues, which include rebates for energy-efficient renovations, transit projects and a fund for school repairs.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Carbon Pricing
Carbon Tax
carbon tax legal challenge
Caroline Mulroney
Doug Ford
Justin Trudeau
ontario pc party
Ontario politics
Rod Phillips

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News